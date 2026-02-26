Gamereactor

Juan Carlos passes the test of declassifying documents on the 1981 coup in Spain

The newly released documents shed light on the 23F plot but uphold the king's role in defending constitutional order.

The full declassification of documents related to Spain's 23 February 1981 coup attempt has not altered the established historical account of Juan Carlos I's role, according to reporting by El Pais. The 153 files released by the government of Pedro Sanchez add new context but offer no evidence that the monarch was involved in planning the insurrection.

Among the most striking materials is a manuscript found in the home of Lieutenant Colonel José Crespo Cuspinera, linked to later coup plotting. The text criticises what it calls the mistake of "leaving the Bourbon free" and describes the king as a figure to be "overthrown and destroyed," reflecting divisions within sectors of the military.

Other documents reconstruct, minute by minute, events at the Zarzuela Palace after Lieutenant Colonel Antonio Tejero stormed parliament. They show the king quickly opting to defend the constitutional order and preparing his televised address, broadcast shortly after midnight, which proved decisive in halting the uprising.

The files also detail tense exchanges with senior officers, including General Alfonso Armada and General Jaime Milans del Bosch, and reveal continued unrest within parts of the armed forces in the months that followed. However, as writer Javier Cercas has argued, the newly public material reinforces the view that while the king made political missteps, he ultimately acted to stop the coup rather than support it.

Juan Carlos during 23F // Shutterstock

