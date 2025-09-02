Juan Ayuso thinks that UAE Team Emirates tried to damage him: "It's a dictatorship"

HQ

La Vuelta a España 2025 already has a big drama: the one surrounding Juan Ayuso and his exit from Team Emirates. The 22-year-old Spaniard, one of the best promises from Spain to win a Grand Tour (the last time a Spaniard won one of the big three tours was Alberto Contador, winning Giro d'Italia in 2015), parted ways with UAE Team Emirates XRG way earlier than when his contract ended, 2028, because there were " "differences in the vision of development plans and in the alignment with the team's sporting philosophy", according to the team's statement.

The team issued an statement on Monday, during La Vuelta's first break, that was cordial, even if Mauro Gianetti, CEO of the Emirates team, insisted that the decision was "the most consistent" with the values like "continuity and group harmony". It happened one day after João Almeida complained about the lack of help from his teammates (and indirect nod to Ayuso) in Sunday's stage, where he lost time to current leader Jonas Vingegaard. The previous day, Saturday, Ayuso won the stage.

However, Ayuso was surprised that the team announced his exit in the middle of the tour, and was hurt, explaining that he was given only half an hour warning, and even if the news had already leaked to some journalists he knew. "We had agreed that it would be made public when the Vuelta was over so as not to affect the team's performance. Why it came out yesterday is something you'll have to ask them" he said.

Juan Ayuso says João Almeida apologised to him, but the team took advantage of it

Ayuso, hurt, said that he is sure that the team published it "to try to damage my image". "They talk about values ​​and unity and took advantage of some unfortunate words from Almeida to attack me. I've spoken with João, and he apologised. I want to help, but when there's one lack of respect after another from the team's leadership, it becomes difficult to want to integrate" he said.

"My relationship with my teammates, including Almeida, is good. I would have liked to finish with the team in good terms, but sometimes it seems like it's not possible, when it's more of a dictatorship and a unilateral power over you."

"I told them I didn't agree with what was said in the statement, and they told me the first one they had prepared was much worse and they should be happy about that" he added.

"Out of respect for my teammates, I would like to end this Vuelta a España in the best possible way. Next year is going to be a very beautiful year, a new beginning", he said to the press, with rumours about him joining Lidl-Trek, although nothing is sure yet.