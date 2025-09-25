Juan Ayuso officially joins Lidl-Trek until 2030

HQ

Juan Ayuso, the 23-year-old Spanush cyclist winner of two stages in La Vuelta a España 2025, has officially joined Lidl-Trek, after his famous disagreement with UAE Team Emirates XRG (his exit was announced in the middle of the race, and Ayuso called them "dictatorship" with the Grand Tour still ongoing).

Ayuso has signed for five years with the American team, based in the US. "A gifted time trialist and climber, Ayuso has already proven himself as one of the most exciting stage racers in the peloton", says Lidl-Trek in a statement.

Ayuso earned a third place in La Vuelta 2022, won a stage in Giro d'Italia 2025, and has also claimed victories at Itzulia Basque Country and Tirreno-Adriatico. Lidl-Trek General Manager Luca Guercilena says he is already one of the best climbers and time trialists in the world.

"From the outside you can see the Team has built a strong identity, with a lot of unity and ambition. The long-term project they're putting together is something quite unique and special. It feels like a place where I can take the next step in my development, surrounded by riders and staff who share the same goals", said Ayuso.