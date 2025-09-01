Juan Ayuso and UAE Emirates part ways, citing "differences in sporting philosphy"

HQ

Juan Ayuso, 22-year-old cyclist, will part ways with his team UAE Team Emirates XRG at the end of the season and will join Lidl-Trek next year, it's been confirmed. He leaves the team three years earlier than what his contract said, because of "differences in the vision of development plans and in the alignment with the team's sporting philosophy".

The team published a statement that puts an end to the relationship in a polite way, but not without making clear their differences. "Juan has been a valuable talent and we are grateful for what we have built together. At the same time, our sporting project has always been focused on continuity, group harmony, and building a winning team. We believe that, in the best interests of both parties, this decision is the most consistent with the values that define our organization", said Mauro Gianetti, CEO of UAE.

Meanwhile, Ayuso thanks the team for the support and opportunities. "I have had the chance to grow and to compete alongside the very best, and I know that what I have learned will always remain part of my professional background", saying it's time for him to take a different path.

Ayuso is currently taking part in La Vuelta a España, where he joined at the last minute, after Tour de France winner Tadej Pogacar withdrew. Despite taking on La Vuelta without proper preparation, he managed to win one stage last Saturday. However, his chances of fighting for the General Classification had already vanished the day before, and currently sits 49th in the GC.

2025 has been the best year so far for Ayuso, with 7 victories, 15 in total since he became professional in 2021. He was one of the favourites for Giro d'Italia earlier this summer, but a bee sting close to his eye caused him to withdraw after winning one stage.