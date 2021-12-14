JRPG Edge of Eternity is coming to consoles early 2022

HQ

Developer Midgar Studio and publisher Dear Villagers just confirmed that the JRPG, Edge of Eternity, will be coming to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X on February 10, 2022. Several days later, on February 23, a cloud version of game will also launch on Nintendo Switch.

If you don't know yet, Edge of Eternity is a turn-based RPG inspired by the titles that defined the genre in the 90s, while being described as "a merge of classic J-RPG and western RPG influences" by its developers. Earlier this year, Edge Of Eternity had already left Early Access and its full version 1.0 has also been released to PC via Steam on June 8.