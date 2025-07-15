LIVE
HQ
logo hd live | Peak
 See in hd icon

Chat

X
      😁 😂 😃 😄 😅 😆 😇 😈 😉 😊 😋 😌 😍 😏 😐 😑 😒 😓 😔 😕 😖 😗 😘 😙 😚 😛 😜 😝 😞 😟 😠 😡 😢 😣 😤 😥 😦 😧 😨 😩 😪 😫 😬 😭 😮 😯 😰 😱 😲 😳 😴 😵 😶 😷 😸 😹 😺 😻 😼 😽 😾 😿 🙀 🙁 🙂 🙃 🙄
      English
      Follow us
      Gamereactor
      news

      JRPG developer Acquire currently has three unannounced projects in the works

      Best known for being a support studio on Mario & Luigi: Brothership and co-developer on Octopath Traveller, the developer has three original ideas in the pipeline.

      Subscribe to our newsletter here!

      * Required field
      HQ

      If you're a frequent JRPG player, you are likely somewhat familiar with the name of developer Acquire, the same studio who as of recent has served as a supportive hand to enable Nintendo to get Mario & Luigi: Brothership over the line, all while doing similar with Square Enix as a co-developer on Octopath Traveller. While that team has a knack for supportive work, it also has its own ambitions and ideas, and we'll get to meet these as soon as Tokyo Game Show.

      According to Forbes, Acquire has three projects currently in-development and unannounced for the moment, created in collaboration with UAE-based studio Red Dunes. They are regarded as Project Tremor (a "city-shaking kaiju" battler), Project Umbra (something to do with "dark fantasy hunts"), and Project Shadowcar (a "shadowy espionage thriller").

      Each game is expected to launch on PC and consoles and will get broad multilingual support. There is no word on a release date nor window for the games, but we will get to meet them for the first time this September at TGS.

      Which project are you most intrigued by?

      JRPG developer Acquire currently has three unannounced projects in the works


      Loading next content