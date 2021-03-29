LIVE

Astria Ascending

J-RPG Astria Ascending coming soon for Xbox Game Pass

This was revealed during last week's [email protected] showcase.

Kazushige Nojima is a well-known name for those who like their Japanese role-playing games, and in addition to working on Final Fantasy VII, VIII and X, among others, he has also contributed to the success story spelled Kingdom Hearts.

Now Nojima is on the move once again as he writes the story for the new role-playing game Astria Ascending, which was unveiled during Microsoft's Indie event late Friday, and judging by the trailer, it looks like it could be a nice adventure to sink your teeth into. Check out the videos below as you can both see an announcement trailer as well as a smaller interview with, among others, Nojima himself:

Astria Ascending

