JoyToy gives you the chance to pledge your allegiance to The Lion with Dark Angels replica helmet

Long-time collaborator with Games Workshop and Warhammer JoyToy is back with another replica helmet that lets you tell your family it's not just a phase and you really are going to fight for the Emperor. Last time, we saw the replica helmet of Lieutenant Titus, the protagonist of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II.

Now, the Dark Angels get their helmet. The helmet can come on its own for £144.99 or with a display stand for £139.99. If you pre-order the helmet, you also get a snazzy Dark Angels t-shirt to come with it.

The helmet is a 1:1 replica so it should be worn without any worries over the size of your noggin. It's interesting that JoyToy chose now as the time to show off some Dark Angels merch, as this year felt like it focused more on the Space Wolves when we're talking Space Marine chapters. Either way, as they are one of the most popular Space Marine subfactions, we're not surprised to see the sons of The Lion get some love.

Chaos gods, I'll give you my soul if you can get me one of these

