Joy-Con 2 side panels for Switch 2 are swappable

HQ

Back in the day, the concept of interchangeable shells for cell phones was very popular, and eventually the concept appeared in the gaming world as well with the swappable fronts for the Xbox 360 and most recently the side panels for the PlayStation 5.

With Switch 2, the concept returns and several social media sources now report that your Joy-Cons for Switch 2 will also have interchangeable parts if you want to change their colour. Judging by Chinese AliExpress, it seems to be quite easy to remove them and replace with a completely different colour for those who wish.

Nintendo themselves have not presented this feature yet, and there are no official alternatives, but it will likely only be a matter of time before it appears.