Journey's Rapid GO power bank is built to be versatile

The current trend in technology is about making gadgets more versatile, and that's definitely what we're seeing in practice with Journey's Rapid GO Wireless Kickstand Power Bank.
This device has a capacity of 10,000mAh, the ability to charge three devices simultaneously, a built-in kickstand so you can stand you device up while it's charging, MagSafe capabilities to directly connect it to the back of your iPhone, and even an adjustable finger loop so that you don't drop your phone or the power bank while charging it.
To learn more about this nifty power bank solution, you can check out the latest episode of Quick Look below, where our very own Magnus shares a bunch of facts and thoughts about the device.