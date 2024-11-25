Journey's Nova combines wireless charging with great looks

HQ

Wireless charging is all the rage right now as more and more gadgets support Qi technology that enables inductive charging meaning we don't actually need to plug a gadget in with a wire to be able to juice it up. The main catch with this wireless charging revolution is that is has led to the creation of lots of products that are a little less pleasing on the eyes, but fortunately Journey is here to rectify that.

In the latest episode of Quick Look, we've got our hands on Journey's Nova, a 3-in-1 charging solution that combines fast charging with a great aesthetic. The unusual looking gadget has space for a MagSafe iPhone, an Apple Watch at the back, and also some AirPods in its centre, all while even offering a small light to keep away the dark.

To see whether the Nova is the next wireless charging solution for you, be sure to watch the latest episode of Quick Look below, where our very own Magnus shares a ton of facts and thoughts about the gadget.