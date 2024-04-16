Journey's AXIE wall charger also doubles as a power bank

HQ

Multi-purpose technology is all the rage right now. Having one device that can operate and handle the responsibilities and tasks of several devices has become a bit of the latest trend, and we've made it an effort to check out as many of these kinds of gadgets as possible on our Quick Look video series.

Enter Journey's AXIE. This is a 3-in-1 wall charger and power bank device, meaning it can both act as a typical charger for your tech, but can also save up to 10,000 mAh of charge to be used while out and about and away from easily accessible plug sockets.

To see what we thought about the AXIE, you can watch the latest episode of Quick Look below, where our very own Magnus shares some facts and thoughts about the gadget.