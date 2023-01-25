Journey to the Savage Planet launches for PS5 and Xbox Series S/X next month

HQ

Typhoon Studios was founded 2017 and bought by Google to develop Stadia titles in 2019. Just one year and three months later, they were shut down as Google decided they didn't need exclusive games anymore. Before this happened, they released Journey to the Savage Planet for PC, PlayStation 4, Stadia, Switch and Xbox One.

Now it's back for another round, as it has been confirmed for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X in something called Employee of the Month Edition (includes the DLC Hot Garbage). We're promised "4k graphics, more photomode options, new videos" with a release on February 14.

We liked the game when we reviewed it, and if you love co-op games, we can recommend you to check it out.