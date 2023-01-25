Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Journey to the Savage Planet

Journey to the Savage Planet launches for PS5 and Xbox Series S/X next month

Prepare yourself to explore a colorful and weird alien planet again, this time in 4K.

Typhoon Studios was founded 2017 and bought by Google to develop Stadia titles in 2019. Just one year and three months later, they were shut down as Google decided they didn't need exclusive games anymore. Before this happened, they released Journey to the Savage Planet for PC, PlayStation 4, Stadia, Switch and Xbox One.

Now it's back for another round, as it has been confirmed for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X in something called Employee of the Month Edition (includes the DLC Hot Garbage). We're promised "4k graphics, more photomode options, new videos" with a release on February 14.

We liked the game when we reviewed it, and if you love co-op games, we can recommend you to check it out.

Journey to the Savage Planet

