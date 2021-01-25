Journey to the Savage Planet is finally coming to Steam this week

You're watching Advertisements

Journey to the Savage Planet is a wonderful action game developed by Typhoon Studios. In the game you play as the newest recruit of an interstellar space exploration company, and your mission is to explore and investigate the planet ARY-26. The journey, of course, isn't easy at all. This title was initially released on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC via Epic Games Store back in January 2020, then it also landed on Switch in May 2020.

So you might have noticed - that's right, this first-person adventure for PC had an time-limited exclusive deal with EGS. Now after a whole year of waiting, Steam users finally can get their hands on this space exploration game soon as well.

Revealed via Twitter, publisher 505 Games said: "Journey to the Savage Planet lands on @Steam on January 28th!" Now you can already add the game to your wishlist on Valve's platform if you'd like.

Are you one of those who have been waiting Journey to the Savage Planet to land on Steam?