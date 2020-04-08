Journey to the Savage Planet is coming to Xbox Game Pass

As promised, Microsoft had new games to announce for Xbox Game Pass yesterday during the Inside Xbox stream. The biggest of the bunch is Journey to the Savage Planet, but Football Manager 2020 and Stranger Things 3 were also confirmed. Here is the full list of what to expect in the coming days:

• Alvastia Chronicles - April 9 (PC, Xbox One)

• Journey to the Savage Planet - April 9 (Xbox One)

• Football Manager 2020 - Soon (PC)

• Mistover - Soon (PC)

• Stranger Things 3: The Game - Soon (PC)