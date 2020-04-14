Journey is finally landing on Steam in June

If you are PC gamer who primarily uses Steam and you are a fan of Thatgamecompany, we have some good news for you - the developer's time-limited exclusive deal with Epic is finally going to end soon, which means that the acclaimed adventure game Journey is going to land on Steam on June 11.

Journey was initially released on PS3 in 2012, and last year we wereinformed by publisher Annapurna Interactive that the game was going to be releasing on PC for the first time via Epic Games Store. No other PC platform was mentioned.

Now, after 12 months waiting, Steam users can get ready to finally enjoy Journey as well.

In case you don't know about this game, the description on Steam writes:

"Explore the ancient, mysterious world of Journey as you soar above ruins and glide across sands to discover its secrets. Play alone or in the company of a fellow traveller and explore its vast world together. Featuring stunning visuals and a Grammy-nominated musical score, Journey delivers a breathtaking experience like no other."

You can go to the Steam page via this link.