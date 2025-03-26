"If you're reading this, it means I have been killed": Journalist Hossam Shabat's final message

HQ

The latest news on Israel and Palestine . Hossam Shabat, a 23-year-old Al Jazeera journalist, has been assassinated by Israeli forces in northern Gaza, adding to the rising death toll of journalists killed since October 2023.

Before his death, Shabat shared a prewritten message, emphasizing his dedication to revealing the harsh realities faced by Gaza's people. Over 18 months of reporting, he survived relentless bombardments and hunger, determined to document the genocide.

In his final words, Shabat asserted his duty as a journalist, urging others to continue speaking out for Gaza's cause. "I ask you now: do not stop speaking about Gaza. Do not let the world look away. Keep fighting, keep telling our stories—until Palestine is free."