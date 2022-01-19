Joss Whedon called the cast of Justice League "rude"

HQ

We all remember the reports about the tumultuous filming of DC's Justice League just over two years ago, about how DC and Warner released Zack Snyder from his directorial duties and instead picked up Avengers: Age of Ultron director Joss Whedon to complete the movie. Following this, the script was rewritten, 40% of the film was remade, the tone changed, lots of humour was baked in, and Snyder's Justice League became more like another Avengers flick.

During the coup, former Marvel Studios director Whedon treated the big stars in the lead roles badly, according to what the cast has since said. One of the most vocal members was Cyborg actor Ray Fisher, who has stated that Joss was unprofessional and abusive on set. Now, only a couple of years later, Whedon has responded to the criticism in an interview with Vulture, where he denies everything and instead says that Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman), Fisher (Cyborg), Jason Momoa (Aquaman), Ben Affleck (Batman) and Ezra Miller (Flash) behaved badly, and that he had nerve worked with "a ruder group of people."

Furthermore, speaking about Gadot's claims that the director made her career "miserable", Whedon stated, "I don't threaten people. Who does that? English is not her first language, and I tend to be annoyingly flowery in my speech."

As for the response to Fisher's claims that Whedon cut his role down, the director said the reason for the decision was that the story "logically made no sense" and that it was because Cyborg was "the worst of all the characters in the film." Whedon went as far as to suggest that Fisher's claims were driven because "we're talking about a bad actor in both senses."

In the interview with Vulture, Whedon goes even further and talks about the Snyder Cut and how that affected his perception in the eyes of the public even further. You can check it out for yourself here.