Josip Stanisic from Bayern Munich slammed by poor taste joke after Hakimi's injury

Josip Stanišić, Croatian defender for Bayern Munich, said that they "thanked" Luis Díaz after his tackled on Achraf Hakimi during last night Bayern Munich 2 - 1 Paris Saint Germain in Champions League. Díaz, who scored the two goals for Bayern in the first half, made a tackle on Hakimi which trapped his leg, causing a horrific ankle injury, wich will sideline him for a long time, perhaps six or eight weeks. Díaz was given a red card, but PSG couldn't put their superiority to good use in the second half.

Interviewed by Sky Germany, he was asked about the foul, and said that Díaz "knows himself that he needs to handle this kind of situations with more finesse". However, when asked if Díaz apologised his team for leaving them with 10 players the entirety of the second half, he said "No, We thanked him. I'm kidding! He was happy, like all of us" (happy for the victory).

This joke, after the horrific scene of Hakimi lying in the ground crying, were badly received on social media, with many users criticising his poor taste and lack of class and respect toward the rival. This contrasts with the reaction from his teammates and coach, Vincent Kompany, who remembered about the terrible injury by Jamal Musiala in Club World Cup last summer, where he broke his leg in a collision with Donnarumma in another match against PSG, and wished him a speedy recovery.