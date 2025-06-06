Joshua Wong faces fresh national security charge in Hong Kong

Dansk
Svenska
Norsk
Suomi
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Français
Nederlands
中文
Indonesia
Polski
日本語
한국어
Čeština
Ελληνικά
Türkçe
Tiếng Việt
عربي
Follow us
The latest news on Hong Kong. On Friday, Joshua Wong, one of Hong Kong's most recognized pro-democracy figures, has been charged again under the Beijing-imposed national security law, this time for alleged foreign collusion.
Currently imprisoned for prior subversion charges, Wong appeared visibly thinner in court and chose not to seek bail. Authorities claim the new case involves attempts to encourage international sanctions years ago. As always, stay tuned for further updates.