Joshua Wong faces fresh national security charge in Hong Kong

The pro-democracy activist receives an additional accusation while already serving a multi-year sentence.

The latest news on Hong Kong. On Friday, Joshua Wong, one of Hong Kong's most recognized pro-democracy figures, has been charged again under the Beijing-imposed national security law, this time for alleged foreign collusion.

Currently imprisoned for prior subversion charges, Wong appeared visibly thinner in court and chose not to seek bail. Authorities claim the new case involves attempts to encourage international sanctions years ago. As always, stay tuned for further updates.

Wong Tai Sin, Hong Kong- 20 July 2020: Joshua Wong submitting his nomination form for the upcoming LegCo election. He said if disqualified, hopefully, it will draw the attention of international // Shutterstock

