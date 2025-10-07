Josh Safdie and Timothée Chalamet's Marty Supreme makes surprise debut

HQ

Last night, or early this morning depending on how time zones work, Josh Safdie and Timothée Chalamet's Marty Supreme made its premiere. I know what you're thinking; the film isn't meant to come out until late December, but it made a surprise debut at the New York Film Festival.

Director Josh Safdie took the stage at the festival first, and then star Timothée Chalamet followed. Both received cheers and applause from the festival attendees, who then settled in to a surprise screening. Safdie revealed he'd only finished the film at 2am on the Sunday before the premiere.

So, some impressions may already begin floating around the internet before the film makes its theatrical debut. If you're not aware, Marty Supreme is the story of a ping pong player who risks everything to rise to fame in the 1950s. It also stars Gwyneth Paltrow, Odessa A'Zion, Kevin O'Leary, and Tyler Okonma.