Josh O'Connor: A strong contender for the next James Bond?

HQ

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Josh O'Connor, best known for his portrayal of Prince Charles in The Crown, is being considered as a potential candidate to become the next James Bond. O'Connor has earned widespread acclaim for his performances, including an Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series and a Screen Actors Guild Award as part of The Crown's ensemble cast.

Beyond The Crown, O'Connor has appeared in several notable British series such as Peaky Blinders, Ripper Street, and The Durrells. His role in God's Own Country also earned him a nomination for the BAFTA Rising Star Award. Adding to his impressive résumé, O'Connor is set to star in Steven Spielberg's upcoming UFO film.

In summary, he's talented, British, and at the right age—his 30s—a combination Bond producer Barbara Broccoli has highlighted as key factors in casting the next 007.

What do you think? Could O'Connor be a perfect fit for the iconic role of 007?