Josh Malerman teases what to expect from his next novel known as Her Majesty, arriving in 2027

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While many will know author Josh Malerman as the writer of Bird Box and other recent hits including Malorie and Incidents Around the House, he will soon also be known as the creator of another story, as his next book is slated to arrive as soon as 2027.

During our time at the Celsius 232 Festival in Spain, we had the luxury of chatting with Malerman about a variety of topics, not least the Bird Box series and how he'd eventually like to write a third novel in the saga.

On top of that, Malerman told us about his immediate plans, which includes this aforementioned new story coming in 2027 and titled as 'Her Majesty'. As he only finished writing the book "literally 10 days ago" as of when we recorded the interview, we had to know more about what to expect from the novel. Malerman obliged and provided an interesting synopsis and outline.

"Her Majesty. It'll come out in 2027. Let's just put it this way. It opens with four siblings who are debating what to do about their mother's really weird last wishes. Their mother's scary last wishes. And it's a debate of can we carry out these last wishes? Should we, should you honor any last wishes? Like, let me ask you, if a loved one said, 'hey, listen, when I pass, I want you to put me in a casket and kick me out to sea.' You would be like, 'I can't, I can't do that, man. I can't.' But what if they asked for that? So the book opens with four siblings having a conversation like this and it all just escalates from there."

The exact release date for this new book has yet to be determined, but for more from Malerman, you can catch our full (and locally subtitled) interview below, where we also talk about his creative process and the adaptation of Incidents Around the House.