Josh Malerman is keen to work on a third Bird Box novel

Josh Malerman, author of Bird Box, its sequel Malorie, and other well-known novels like Incidents Around the House, Pearl, Daphne, and most recently Pictures of You, wants to return to his post-apocalyptic world. Specifically, he's hoping to come back to the world where you've got to keep a blindfold on, otherwise the things you see will make you go insane or commit suicide instantly.

Speaking to Gamereactor at Celsius 232, Malerman revealed that he's hoping he can write a Bird Box threequel one day. "I have a fantasy of writing a third book...Bird Box and Malorie are both like, I don't know, like slim, you know, 280 pages. I have a fantasy of like a 1,200 page epic third volume that's just this beast of a, because I love writing about her."

Malerman says that Malorie is like a twin sister or best friend to him, and has always been by his side throughout his writing career. He'd written 14 works before Bird Box was released, but the post-apocalyptic novel was his first to hit storefronts.

This gave Bird Box and Malorie a special place in Malerman's heart, which only became more important as the film was released. "It's the greatest thing that's ever happened for me," Malerman said when we asked how he feels about the adaptation today. "The fact that a movie was being made, and not just a movie, Sandra Bullock, who's like the Audrey Hepburn of my generation, it was so mind-blowing. If someone says, like, 'do you like this?' What do you mean, like it? This is the greatest thing ever, right?"

If there was one thing Malerman would've changed about the film, though, it would be to have stricter blindfold rules. Find out more about those in the full interview below: