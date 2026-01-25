Josh Holloway was originally cast as Gambit in X-Men Origins: Wolverine

HQ

X-Men Origins: Wolverine is one of a collection of Fox-produced X-Men movies that fans like to forget about, with this flick being particularly problematic for many. While it did have its vices, it did also introduce some fresh faces as the various mutants, including Liev Schreiber as Sabretooth, Ryan Reynolds for the first time as Wade Wilson (Deadpool, although he never really becomes the Merc with a Mouth), and even Taylor Kitsch as Gambit. While we know these roles and castings quite well today, things could have been quite different.

Speaking at Fan Expo Portland (as reported on by Collider), Lost and Yellowstone star Josh Holloway revealed that he almost had a career as a superhero as he was initially cast as Gambit in this flick.

"Well, Gambit was one. As a matter of fact, I read with Hugh Jackman and got the part. They hugged me, said, 'You're it! I'll see you on set.'"

However, things soon changed and the filmmakers decided that Gambit should be played by a younger individual, meaning Holloway got the boot and Kitsch was brought in instead.

"By the end of that evening, the studio head had called and said, 'We want someone 10 years younger.' So they got Taylor Kitsch. Which, I wonder if he could come back? Who knows, but thank you. I learned the card tricks and everything."

With Channing Tatum being the latest actor to become Gambit, you have to assume that we'll never see Holloway suiting up as the cajun mutant, even if Marvel does like a good cameo...