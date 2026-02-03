Josh Gad clearly escaped Doorman as he begins recording his lines for Frozen 3

Last week, we were all asking the question of what has happened to Josh Gad? Following the events of Marvel's Wonder Man series, we had started to ponder if anyone would ever see the famous actor again, all as he went missing during an encounter with Doorman. Clearly, any form of concern was unwarranted, as Gad is back at work, in the voice booth, and starting to record his lines for Frozen 3.

The actor has taken to Instagram to confirm as much, in a post that states: "3rd time is always the charm ☃️ Time to build another snowman."

While Gad will likely be finished with recording his lines relatively soon, we will have to wait a while before Frozen 3 actually debuts in cinemas, as the movie isn't scheduled to premiere until November 2027. Granted, when it does arrive it will no doubt be a massive box office hit, as the November/Thanksgiving window continues to prove very lucrative for animated Disney projects, with Zootropolis 2 being the latest evidence of that. As both Frozen and Frozen 2 raked in $1.286 billion and $1.453 billion in cinemas, respectively, all signs point to Frozen 3 being a hugely promising commercial success as well.

Are you looking forward to Frozen 3?