Josh Duhamel owns a cabin in the woods that would make doomsday preppers proud

It might be surprising to hear, but Josh Duhamel doesn't live a typical Hollywood actor lifestyle. The former Transformers and soon to be Ransom Canyon star currently lives in a cabin in the woods around 40 miles from any form of civilization. The cabin is said to lack many modern amenities, and is all about taking care of yourself with what's around you, in a way that would no doubt make many doomsday preppers proud.

Duhamel recently shared all about this lifestyle in an interview with Parade, where he notes that it has "really got me back in touch" and that "there's something about it that fulfills the soul in a lot of ways."

Duhamel goes further adding: "Part of the reason I built my place out in Minnesota, deep in the woods, is it's removed from everything. The closest store is 40 miles away. Once we get there, it's really about everybody taking care of each other — making memories, spending time with family and friends. You really get a chance to get back to the basics. You're not consumed by all these other distractions. When you're out there, it's really about having fun, making sure everybody's warm, everybody's got food and water."

The actor explains that the admirably quaint lifestyle has enabled him to become closer to his parents, and that he hopes he'll one day be able to pass the property along to his children where they can continue to improve and expand the land and cabin, ultimately sharing it with their kids as "it's about legacy."