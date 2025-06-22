Josh Duhamel is a babysitting hitman in London Calling

This autumn, action fans will be able to flock to cinemas to witness Josh Duhamel in action as a hitman with a particularly challenging task to complete. He's tasked with helping a gangster's son become a man by throwing him into the deep end of high-stakes contract killing, all in the effort of securing safe passage back to London so that he can be with his family.

Yep, in this film that's known as London Calling, the action predominantly seems to be happening in California, as following a hit that put him on a rival mobster's radar, Duhamel's out of luck hitman flees back to the US, leaving his family behind. Now, he wants to see his own son again, which is why he's struck a deal with Rick Hoffman's thug, all to mentor his son played by Jeremy Ray Taylor. Needless to say, things don't go all too swimmingly.

London Calling is slated to debut in cinemas on September 19, and you can see the trailer for the film below.