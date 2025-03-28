Josh Duhamel and Minka Kelly experience love, loss, and Texan ranching in Netflix's Ransom Canyon

A few pretty big streaming shows are coming to an end in the coming weeks. Reacher: Season 3 wraps today, The White Lotus: Season 3 concludes next week, Daredevil: Born Again soon after that. With all these projects concluding, you might be looking for something else to satisfy your television hunger, and Netflix may have just the ticket... especially if ranching and romance is your jam.

Known as Ransom Canyon, this series stars Josh Duhamel as the owner and sole occupant of a vast Texan ranch and sees him starring opposite Minka Kelly, a pianist who returns home from New York City to pursue new career opportunities. The pair, known as the characters of Staten Kirkland and Quinn O'Grady, respectively, find themselves embroiled in a will-they-won't-they relationship setup, all with a stunning Texas backdrop.

The series is coming to Netflix on April 17, and with that almost here, you can see the Ransom Canyon trailer below, as well as its synopsis.

"With the generational struggle over family land as its backdrop, the heart of Ransom Canyon is a years-in-the-making, will-they-wont-they romance between characters Staten and Quinn. Josh Duhamel (The Lost Husband, Transformers, Love, Simon) is the steadfast, stoic Staten Kirkland, owner and sole occupant of the sprawling Double K Ranch, reeling from the loss of his wife. Staten leads the charge to resist the outside forces threatening his way of life and the land that he loves."

"Meanwhile, New York Times bestselling author Minka Kelly (Euphoria, Friday Night Lights) plays Quinn O'Grady, who has often found herself in the shadow of others. After a stint in New York pursuing a career as a concert pianist, Quinn has returned to Ransom Canyon to carve out a new path and run the local dance hall."