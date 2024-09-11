Josh Brolin's top five performances

HQ

(5) Milk (2008)

Sure, it's Sean Penn as Harvey Milk who steals the show in Gus Van Sant's (Good Will Hunting) underrated drama gem but it's also so simple that neither Penn in particular nor the film in general would have reached the heights it does today if it weren't for Josh's interpretation. Brolin portrays the real-life character of Dan White, who, in the name of gay rights, feels betrayed by Harvey and thus goes from ally to his most dangerous enemy. As so often, Josh manages to find the humanity in his character, making his portrayal as believable as it is captivatingly intense.

(4) True Grit (2010)

The villain in the Coen brothers' fantastic western thriller is overshadowed a lot by the phenomenal portrayals of Matt Damon, Jeff Bridges and especially Hailee Steinfeld, but there is no doubt that Brolin's Tom Chaney is one of the film's greatest strengths and one of his best roles. There is something complex and nuanced about the way Brolin brings this vicious, violent, ruthless and even low-intelligence villain to life that mesmerises.

(3) No Country For Old Men (2007)

There are long stretches in the Coen brothers' stunning film adaptation of Cormack McCarthy's immortal novel where Josh Brolin's character Llewelyn Moss doesn't say a word. Not so much as a coast, and that's when Brolin is at his best as he lets body language do the work and despite the lack of dialogue drives the story forward. In many ways, this is the ultimate proof of how skilful Brolin is.

(2) Hail, Ceasar (2016)

1950s Tinseltown, divas, movie stars, studio executives, lavish film shoots and glamour parties. In the midst of all that, thanks to Brolin, we find the character of Eddie Mannix, who serves as our anchor. Josh makes a character here that is easy to like without being simplistic or flat, and his presence is consistently fantastic.

BROLIN'S BEST ACTING PERFORMANCE:



(1) Sicario (2015)

Layers, nuance and mystery are what Brolin loaded his memorable character Matt Graver with in Dune-boy Denis Villeneuve's absolutely brilliant thriller about the drug war within the United States. Josh portrays the CIA veteran Graver with a confidence and conviction that, along with his often questionable morals, makes him easy to like while we loathe him. Brolin has certainly never been better than here.