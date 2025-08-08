Josh Brolin would snap at the chance to return as Thanos

HQ

Josh Brolin is one of a very small number of actors who have played multiple Marvel heroes. Like Chris "Captain America-Human Torch" Evans and soon to be Robert "Iron Man-Doctor Doom" Downey Jr., Josh "Thanos-Cable" Brolin has starred as the time-travelling soldier and also as the Mad Titan, the Marvel Cinematic Universe's first truly big villain, the antagonist of the epic Infinity Saga.

With Thanos' arc wrapped up, at least in the current universal trajectory of the MCU, what's next for Brolin? Would he return to the MCU? Clearly, that answer is yes, but only if it's in the shoes of the cosmic villain.

Speaking on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Brolin mentioned the following: "Deadpool 2, I'm glad it was one experience. The Thanos thing, if they called me in London right now and said, 'Let's do this,' I'd be like 'I'll be there tomorrow.'"

The interesting part about Thanos is that he's a recurring threat in the Marvel comics, especially in the Secret Wars storyline, the comic that the Avengers film after Doomsday gets its namesake from. Without spoiling too much, in that comic, Doctor Doom and Thanos have a very memorable meeting, one that ends very poorly for one of the two mega villains...