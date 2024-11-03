Josh Brolin would come back as Thanos is The Russo Brothers asked him

HQ

Avengers: Endgame, a film that many regard as the finale of the Infinity Saga in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as Spider-Man: Far From Home was very different to the huge conclusive moments in the most recent Avengers flick, wasn't actually the last time we saw Josh Brolin starring as the Mad Titan, Thanos. Since then, the actor has reprised the role in What... If? episodes, and it's because of this and the current multiversal theme that a more serious return to the role doesn't exactly feel out of the question for Brolin.

In fact, Collider has been wondering this too, and during an interview with Brolin they asked if he would ultimately come back as Thanos, perhaps in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday or Avengers: Secret Wars movies.

Brolin replied: "I'm not kidding — There's a thing with playing Thanos. It's like, 'Oh, they're gonna bring Thanos back.' It's like Sicario ; it has to be right. It's like Ryan Reynolds and I talking about Taylor Swift and we should be talking about Deadpool 4 . But we go back and forth. Again, it's what in his mind fits, what in my mind fits. Thanos has to fit if you're going to bring him back. I would do anything that the Russos wanted me to do."

Collider did ask if Brolin had been contacted by Disney about any contracts to which he did not reply but they note that he did cough... Make of that what you will.