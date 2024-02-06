Josh Brolin: Thanos is going to return

Marvel's big purple bad guy snapped his fingers, killed half the world's population and got the Avengers into a frenzy, which ultimately led to a one-eyed Thor chopping off his head, before some time travel-related adventures set up a bigger and more action-packed conclusion. Now, however, it seems that Marvel Studios is about to revive the old rascal, at least according to Josh Brolin, who lent his voice to Thanos during his reign.

"You know, I hear kind of like through the grapevine, that they're gonna bring him back."

Sounds a bit desperate or how do you see this?

