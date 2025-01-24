Josh Brolin takes aim at the Oscars for snubbing Denis Villeneuve

HQ

Late last year, when the Oscars still felt so distant, Josh Brolin revealed he could quit acting. Brolin really wanted to see Dune director Denis Villeneuve pick up a nomination for the 2021 film, and believed he was all but guaranteed a nod for his 2024 sequel.

However, yesterday Villeneuve was snubbed again. Whether you believe it was the right call or not is entirely up to you, but Brolin is clearly frustrated, as he showed in his Instagram story, where he said:

"Apparently, I am going to quit acting because Denis Villeneuve didn't get nominated. This is just how this thing works. It makes no sense to me."

Dune: Part Two did end up with five nominations yesterday, but the Oscars' favourites proved to be musicals, with Emilia Pérez and Wicked taking home 13 and 10 nominations respectively.