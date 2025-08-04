Josh Brolin shares concerns about long-awaited Goonies sequel

HQ

The Goonies is for those of us who grew up in that era one of the most definitive and important movie experiences of the decade. So, the fact that a sequel has been talked about for years isn't all that surprising. And now, it finally seems like it might actually happen, right in time for the 40th anniversary. But the big question is, of course, whether it will be the nostalgic reunion we all hope for, or just another desperate cash grab from a creatively bankrupt Hollywood.

Josh Brolin, who played big brother Brand in the original, shared his thoughts in an interview with Entertainment Tonight and admitted he has some concerns about the project.

"I hope it does happen because the experience was so great. The movie is received so well, generation after generation. It's just everything good about it. The trepidation that I have is that you release something else that taints that. I don't want to taint what my memory of it."

He's worried that a sequel could water down the original's charm and cult status. Several scripts have been written over the years, but Spielberg, whose Amblin Entertainment produced the film and has the final say, has reportedly not been happy with any of them so far.

Now Old Henry writer Potsy Ponciroli has been given the task, with Chris Columbus and Spielberg producing, but the film still has no director following Richard Donner's passing a few years ago. As for the plot, we can only speculate, perhaps a new generation, possibly the children of the original gang, will take up the torch and embark on fresh adventures.