Josh Brolin reveals he could quit acting next year

Dune: Part Two will go down as one of the best cinematic experiences of 2024 for a lot of people, and while it might not be everyone's favourite film this year, it certainly has made an impact in the sci-fi space, and a lot of that is down to the work of Denis Villeneuve.

The director has put tonnes of effort in bringing Frank Herbert's universe to life, and it has clearly been appreciated by the actors on Dune: Part Two. Especially Josh Brolin, who says he could put his career on the line in a new Variety interview:

"If he doesn't get nominated this year, I'll quit acting," Brolin says, remembering how Villeneuve failed to pick up a nomination for 2021's Dune. "It was a better movie than the first one. When I watched it, it felt like my brain was broken open. It's masterful, and Denis is one of our master filmmakers. If the Academy Awards have any meaning whatsoever, they'll recognize him."

The Oscars are coming up fast, and we'll know soon if Villeneuve is getting the nom. Do you think he deserves it?