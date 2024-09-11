Josh Brolin has apparently turned down the role of Green Lantern

HQ

We reported last week that Thanos/Cable star Josh Brolin (who also plays a pivotal role in the Dune films and shines in No Country For Old Men) was offered the role of Green Lantern in DC's upcoming TV series 'Lanterns'. Now, American film magazine The Hollywood Reporter reports that Brolin turned down the offer, as did DC's second choice Matthew McConaughey. According to the same source, James Gunn & Co are now chasing none other than Ewan McGregor for the role of Hal Jordan. Here at Gamereactor, we're hoping that DC and Warner will offer the role to someone who hasn't turned 60 yet.

The Hollywood Reporter:

"The actor has passed on an offer to star in Lanterns, the DC Studios series based on the Green Lanterns superhero character, sources tell The Hollywood Reporter. Brolin was eyed to play Hal Jordan, the cocky Green Lantern hero previously played by Ryan Reynolds in the ill-fated 2011 Green Lantern movie. According to multiple sources, the actor received on offer at the end of August. By the end of this past weekend, his mind was made up. No other details were available."

Who would you like to see in the role of Hal Jordan?