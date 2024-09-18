Josh Brolin and Peter Dinklage star as criminal twin brothers in upcoming Prime Video film

While it's increasingly rare to see a pure comedy film debuting theatrically, we do get plenty coming to streaming services, and one of the next high-profile ones will be dropping on Prime Video in October.

It's known as Brothers and is a film about criminal twin brothers played by Josh Brolin and Peter Dinklage as they embark on a dangerous heist road trip. Needless to say, it all goes to pot, and they end up being hunted down by Brendan Fraser's crazy cop.

Aside from these three big names, Brothers also stars a couple of other big names, including Glenn Close and Marisa Tomei. You can see all five major stars in action in the Brothers trailer below, ahead of its debut on Prime Video on October 17.