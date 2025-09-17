Joseph Kosinski reboots Miami Vice

Hollywood's currently hottest director isn't slowing down. After conquering the box office with Top Gun: Maverick and the Brad Pitt-led F1, Joseph Kosinski is swapping jet engines and racetracks for neon lights and synth beats. Variety reports that Kosinski's next film is a feature-length reboot of the iconic 1980s series Miami Vice, and describes it as follows:

"The new movie explores the glamour and corruption of mid-80s Miami and is inspired by the pilot episode and first season of the landmark television series that influenced culture and set the style of everything from fashion to filmmaking."

This isn't a TV revival—it's a full-on cinematic homage to "Brother's Keeper," the pilot episode penned by Anthony Yerkovich that first introduced audiences to detectives Crockett and Tubbs as they navigated Miami's shady drug scene. It is reported that filming will begin next year, with a theatrical release date set for August 6th, 2027. The cast is still a secret, but we will likely find out who will be playing the leading roles in the near future.

Are you looking forward to some cozy 80s nostalgia in a new version?