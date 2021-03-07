Joseph Gordon-Levitt to play Jiminy Cricket in upcoming live-action Pinocchio movie

You're watching Advertisements

Over the last few years, we've seen a whole bunch of Disney movies get the live-action treatment, and while we've known about the upcoming live-action Pinocchio that's been in the works for a while now, the movie has started naming more cast members.

We had known that Tom Hanks was on the cards to play Gepetto since around August last year, but now we can see that Joseph Gordon-Levitt is set to play the iconic companion of Pinocchio, Jiminy Cricket, as The Wrap reports.

Also noted is that Cynthia Ervio will play the Blue Fairy, the character who fulfils Gepetto's wish, and that Keegan-Michael Key will play Honest John, with Lorraine Bracco on the cards as Sofia the Seagull.

The film is to be directed by Robert Zemeckis, and will begin filming as soon as next month in the UK. When it will release remains unknown, but it is expected to come to Disney+ when that day arrives.