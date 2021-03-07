Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Joseph Gordon-Levitt to play Jiminy Cricket in upcoming live-action Pinocchio movie

The movie will begin filming next month, and will launch on Disney+.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Over the last few years, we've seen a whole bunch of Disney movies get the live-action treatment, and while we've known about the upcoming live-action Pinocchio that's been in the works for a while now, the movie has started naming more cast members.

We had known that Tom Hanks was on the cards to play Gepetto since around August last year, but now we can see that Joseph Gordon-Levitt is set to play the iconic companion of Pinocchio, Jiminy Cricket, as The Wrap reports.

Also noted is that Cynthia Ervio will play the Blue Fairy, the character who fulfils Gepetto's wish, and that Keegan-Michael Key will play Honest John, with Lorraine Bracco on the cards as Sofia the Seagull.

The film is to be directed by Robert Zemeckis, and will begin filming as soon as next month in the UK. When it will release remains unknown, but it is expected to come to Disney+ when that day arrives.

Joseph Gordon-Levitt to play Jiminy Cricket in upcoming live-action Pinocchio movie


Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy