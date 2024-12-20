Joselu, Real Madrid hero from last Champions League, will open a YouTube channel with Cristiano Ronaldo as first guest

HQ

Joselu Mato, 34-year-old football player, has played in a dozen teams in his long career, in Spain, Germany -he was born in Stuttgart- and England, but became better known for his year at Real Madrid during the 2023-24, when he became an unexpected hero in the Champions League semifinal against Bayern Munich, where he scored two goals in three minutes, ending 2-1.

Sadly for many Real Madrid fans, he moved to Qatar, Al-Gharufa SC. He remains an international for Spain, at least -winning UEFA Euro Cup 2024-, and now Madrid fans will have the chance to seeing with a fellow former Madrid player: Cristiano Ronaldo.

Joselu has followed Cristiano's steps and will open a youtube channel, and his first video will be "Joselu vs. Cristiano". In the video, the football player will show how his life is in Qatar, on and off the pitch. A trailer was posted on X.

Beiz Agency, his agency, is behing the channel. The first video will be released on December 23. One day before, Joselu will also debut as a sport commentator, during Real Madrid match against Sevilla, their final match of the year at the Bernabéu.

If you're interested in learning more about how life is in Qatar (for the millionaires, of course), or if you're a Real Madrid fan nostalgic for his late goals, Joselu's might be the channel for you.