Josef Fares on Split Fiction movie: "If Hollywood is listening to this, make shit happen"

Following the immense success of their recent cooperative titles, both in a critical and a commercial light, developer Hazelight has been the target of Hollywood. The Josef Fares-led studio has had both It Takes Two and Split Fiction snapped up with the intention to adapt them into film and TV. However, while the latter was only recently grabbed, the former was tapped to be adapted a while back and still nothing of substance has arrived.

During the recent San Diego Comic Con Malaga, we caught up with Fares for an interview, where we discussed the Split Fiction movie that has Sydney Sweeney attached to it. We quizzed the iconic developer about what's happening with this project to which he revealed that he has no clue either.

"No, no. We focus solely on the games. But here's the thing. There's a lot of bullshit in Hollywood. Who knows if it's going to happen or not. There's a lot of talk. I mean, come on, let's be serious. How many games have they bought and blah, blah, blah. If it happens, it happens. I really don't care. I just focus on gaming. It would be fun if it happened, but it's definitely nothing being planned. But yeah, if Hollywood is listening to this, make shit happen. That's what I care about. If it doesn't..."

We also asked Fares - known for his famous jab at the Oscars at The Game Awards a few years ago - about what would happen if the film did become a reality and became a critical hit. He told us: "Oh my God. Then it's definitely going to be a fucked Oscar."

You can see the full interview with the always entertaining Fares below for more on what the studio has planned down the line.