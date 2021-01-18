Josef Fares hates the name Xbox Series X

You're watching Advertisements

Nintendo has almost always given their consoles new names, which does give them a somewhat unique approach. Sony has instead opted for straight up numbers, which is distinctly clear but perhaps a tad boring. Microsoft on the other hand has no obvious way of naming consoles. Their second one was named 360, end number three became One with Series S and X as number four.

It's neither logical or good, and one person who agrees with this is the Swedish developer Josef Fares (who did the master piece Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons and currently works on It Takes Two which is released later this year). As he usually does (remember the Oscars outburst at The Game Awards 2017?), it is no holds barred when he explains to IGN what he thinks about Microsoft's naming with Series S/X:

"That's a fucking confusing name. What the fuck's going on with Microsoft? They're losing it, man. What the fuck is going on? Like Series S, X, Mex, Next. I mean, who knows this? Come on. Madness. Call it the Microsoft Box and that's it. I don't know. It's a total fucking mess. Trust me, even them, they're confused in their offices. What is this X, S... I don't know, what the fuck."

We would put it a little bit more conservatively - but he does have a valid point, doesn't he?