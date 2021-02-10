Josef Fares doesn't see the point with Xbox Game Pass - Prefers PlayStation's games

You're watching Advertisements

Hazelight Studios founder Josef Fares has always been known for talking big and being outspoken, something even the most mainstream gamer became very well aware of when he...said some nasty things about the Academy Awards at The Game Awards 2017. Now he's back at it again, but with some sound reasoning this time around.

Fares stated the following in an interview with GamingBolt:

"I mean, right now I'm much more a fan of Sony's strategy, because they make more unique IPs and focus more on games that I really enjoy that are story-heavy. So I hope Microsoft goes that way. I mean, with Game Pass, I'm not sure what that's going to give. I mean, if there's no games that makes no sense. Doesn't matter, you know? Another thing, I don't see it as a war as well. Like looking at how [Xbox boss] Phil Spencer talks about this, it seems more that he wants Game Pass to get on PS5 also. But at the end of the day it's about games.

However, this, like, Netflix of gaming is interesting because I don't really see how it's going to go in the future. It's hard to tell, it's not like movies, you know? Games are a bit different, but it's going to be interesting to follow to see what goes on there. But I sure hope that Sony continues with what they're doing. You know, making great games like The Last of Us and Spider-Man and all that they do."

He's definitely not wrong, in my opinion. While I've always said that Xbox Game Pass is without a doubt the best deal in gaming and has some astounding games in its library, I think a PlayStation Game Pass (or basically just an improved PlayStation Now) would be even better right now. Right now is an important part of that statement, as my stand might not be as clear when Bethesda, Obsidian, InXile, Machine Games and Microsoft's other new studios start releasing their games under the Xbox Game Studios banner. In the meantime, Sony has highly anticipated sequels such as the next God of War, Horizon: Forbidden West, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart and entirely new things from the likes of Naughty Dog and other studios I won't spoil here. It'll be interesting to see what the future brings. No matter what, we as gamers win.