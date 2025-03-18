Josef Fares defends EA: "They get an undeserved amount of shit"

HQ

Split Fiction director Josef Fares has recently spoken out about Electronic Arts and all the criticism that is often thrown at them, both from critics and consumers. In an interview with Edge (thanks, GamesRadar+), Fares expressed his support for them, stating that they get an undeserved amount of shit, and that their collaboration with his own studio, Hazelight, has been spot on.

Fares also went on to add how EA has never interfered with Hazelight's creative process, but has supported them and helped realise their vision. In the interview, he also mentioned that EA doesn't get enough recognition for all the positive things they actually contribute to the industry.

"They never interfere. Sometimes, I think they get so much s**t they don't deserve. I don't know how they work with others, but with us it's super good."

Do you agree with Fares? Does EA get an undeserved amount of shit?