Josef Fares criticizes microtransactions: They kill creativity in the gaming industry

Hazelight's head and arguably the biggest Swedish name in gaming right now, Josef Fares, has voiced strong criticism against microtransactions in the gaming industry. He sees them as a direct threat to the business, claiming they kill creativity since decisions are often based on potential revenue rather than what best benefits the gaming experience.

"I think it's a huge problem and it's stopping our industry from a creative perspective."

Hazelight Studios has consistently opposed all forms of microtransactions in their games, which have still sold exceptionally well. Their latest title, Split Fiction, is a prime example, boasting nearly 200,000 concurrent players on Steam within 48 hours of its launch.

The concern over balancing revenue and creativity is something many in the industry likely share, and Fares' criticism hits the mark. However, he also acknowledges that the financial aspect is important—just not at the expense of the gaming experience.

Do you agree with Fares? And do you usually spend money on microtransactions in games?