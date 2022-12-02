Josef Fares confirmed as The Game Awards presenter

HQ

Most recognize Josef Fares as a brilliant game developer who has created instant classics like Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons and It Takes Two, but another thing people tends to know about him is the "Fuck the Oscars" rant at The Game Awards 2017.

Despite that, Fares is a good friend of the event's founder, producer and host Geoff Keighley and has been back many times ever since (even winning Game of the Year 2021). We already knew he would reveal his next game (which by the way "will blow your fucking mind"), but as it turns out, he is also confirmed as a presenter at the show.

This was confirmed by Keighley himself on Twitter, and if you want to watch this event, you can do so on December 9. We will of course cover everything here at Gamereactor.