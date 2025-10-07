Josef Fares believes Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 should win Game of the Year

HQ

2025 has been a jam-packed year and there are plenty of titles people want to see take home a Game of the Year award. Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, Kingdom Come: Deliverance II, Hollow Knight: Silksong, Split Fiction, and Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 all seem to be all but guaranteed a nomination. So, of course we couldn't resist asking Josef Fares, the director behind Split Fiction, who he thinks should take home the award if his own game cannot win.

"Well, to be honest, if I would decide who would win Game of the Year, I would say [Clair Obscur: Expedition 33," he said. "I think that's the game that's made the most impact, that has come with the most innovation this year. And I would be surprised if they didn't win, and I think they deserve to win, actually."

"I met the director as well, Guillaume. He's here. Super cool dude. After meeting, I even want them more to win the Game of the Year, but I think they should win anyway," Fares continued. "But this whole year has been amazing, and I just hope every year becomes amazing. So it's actually a good year for all gamers. I'm just happy to be part of such an amazing year, to be honest."

It's real praise to see Fares, who is often known for defending his games and studio to the hilt, to step aside in a way here, allowing Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 to take the top spot without resistance. Of course, Fares himself doesn't name the Game of the Year, and the award could still go to Split Fiction or any of the other aforementioned titles. We'll just have to wait and see. Check out our full interview with Josef Fares below: