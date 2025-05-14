José Mujica passes away at 89

HQ

The latest news on Uruguay . José Mujica, former president of Uruguay and symbol of liberty, has died at the age of 89. Revered for his grassroots lifestyle and sweeping civil reforms, Mujica helped redefine the nation's identity during his 2010-2015 presidency.

A former Marxist rebel who spent over a decade in prison, he later became a champion of legal marijuana, same-sex marriage, and abortion rights. His legacy, built on humility, resilience, and a belief in social justice, continues to resonate across generations.