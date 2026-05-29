José Mourinho's return to Real Madrid is sealed and secured as long as Florentino wins the elections on June 7

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José Mourinho will become Real Madrid manager next season, as long as Florentino Pérez wins the presidential elections on June 7. His signing has been reported for weeks, but then the surprise club elections, called early by Florentino Pérez to "save the club from a confabulation of journalists", came along, and the announcement of the new coach was delayed. However, it was never jeopardised, according to reports from Fabrizio Romano and AS.

The Spanish outlet reports that Real Madrid and Benfica reached an agreement after Mourinho's exit clause ended on Monday, right in the electoral period. But Jorge Mendes, Mourinho's agent, mediated to settle the situation between the clubs, with Benfica relinquishing their demands for more money from the sale of Mourinho in exchange for better conditions for the arrival of the manager they have chosen as his replacement, Marco Silva from Fulham, who is also represented by Mendes.

If all goes to plan and Florentino Pérez beats Enrique Riquelme in the elections, Mourinho would be announced for Real Madrid no later than June 10, to start working on the pre-season and signings as soon as possible. According to AS, Mourinho expect the club to look for one or two centre-backs, a right-back, a left-back, and two central midfielders.